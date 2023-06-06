Woman Crushed to Death by HRTC Bus: Roshani Devi Identified as Victim

Woman Crushed to Death by HRTC Bus: Roshani Devi Identified as Victim

Posted on June 6, 2023

Roshani Devi victim : Woman crushed to death by HRTC bus, victim identified as Roshani Devi

A tragic event took place at the Sarkaghat bus stand in Mandi district today as a woman, identified as Roshani Devi from Ropari village, was fatally crushed by an HRTC bus. Authorities have filed a case under Section 304-A of the IPC in response to the incident.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Bus accident fatalities
  2. Pedestrian safety measures
  3. Traffic accident investigations
  4. Public transportation risks
  5. Urban pedestrian hazards
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply