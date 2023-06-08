Saraswati Vaidya, victim of murder and dismemberment in Mumbai : Woman cut into pieces, live-in partner detained by police in Mumbai

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body. The couple, who had been living together for three years, resided in a rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area. The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, 32, was found cut into pieces in the same society. The police investigation is ongoing. Jayant Bajbale, DCP, Mumbai, stated that the woman was hacked to death. The incident took place on June 8, 2023. The source of the news is ANI.

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

Woman cut into pieces Live-in-partner detained by Police Mumbai crime news Murder investigation in Mumbai Police crackdown on domestic violence