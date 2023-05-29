Woman Dead, Another Injured After Bus Hits Scooty – Kulsuma Sofi Victim

Kulsuma, victim, Ganderbal : Woman Dead, Another Injured After Bus Hits Scooty – Kulsuma Sofi Identified as Deceased

A bus collided with a scooty in Hush Nush Chinar area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir on Monday, resulting in the death of a woman and injury to another person. According to an official, the pillion rider, Kulsuma, wife of Yasir Ahmad Sofi of Giraj Ganderbal, died on the spot. The scooty rider was injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

News Source : Kashmir Life

