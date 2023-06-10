Woman dead, multiple others injured after shooting in Jeannette

Jeanette shooting : At least 1 person dead, multiple others injured after shooting in Jeanette involving Brianna Lartz as victim and Deshawn Russell as person of interest

Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly killed a woman and injured four others in Jeanette, Pennsylvania on Friday night. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Lowry Avenue, and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 9:29 p.m. Deshawn Russell, 25, has been identified as a person of interest by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office. The second person of interest has not been positively identified but was last seen wearing a dark blue or black T-shirt and blue jeans. Both men are said to frequent Wilkinsburg, Braddock, and Uniontown. Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of either man is urged to call Jeannette police at 724-527-4013 or 724-836-1551 and ask for Westmoreland County Detectives. The Westmoreland County District Attorney has warned that both men are considered armed and dangerous.

