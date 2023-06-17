Woman, Diane Hicks Skidmore, Recalls Thrilling Days as a Wing Walker in 1959

George Hicks, victim of Piedmont Airlines Flight 349 crash : High Point woman, Diane Hicks Skidmore, recalls her days as a wing walker in the 1950s

Diane Hicks Skidmore, an 83-year-old resident of Norwood, comes from a family of aviation enthusiasts. Her grandfather was a barnstormer, her father and two uncles flew with the U.S. Army Air Corps, and her brother was a Piedmont Airlines purser and held a small-plane license. Even her grandson is a pilot for the Marines. However, Skidmore’s own aviation feat tops them all. When she was 19, Skidmore became a wing walker, standing on the wing of an airplane as a stunt pilot executed aerobatic maneuvers in the sky. Skidmore, who was then a nursing student, quickly fell in love with wing walking and performed at air shows almost every weekend during the summer of 1959. However, her wing-walking days came to an abrupt end when her brother was killed in a plane crash. Skidmore kept her promise to her parents and never wing-walked again. She went on to have a successful nursing career and now downplays her daredevil days as “good times.”

Read Full story : Former High Point woman performed with stunt pilot /

News Source : Jimmy Tomlin, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.

High Point stunt pilot Female stunt pilot High Point aviation Aerial acrobatics performance High Point airshow