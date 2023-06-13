Woman dies before cervical smear misreporting case against HSE and laboratories reaches resolution

“cervical cancer” : Woman suing HSE over cervical smear slides has died, court told

The High Court has been informed that a woman who had cervical cancer and whose lawyers had requested the HSE to settle her case regarding the alleged misreporting of her smear slides before her death has passed away. The 59-year-old woman, who cannot be named, died over the weekend, and a part of her case has died with her as the HSE and the labs involved refused to preserve her right to general damages if her case was successful after her death. The woman’s lawyers had requested a settlement and a “humanitarian request” to preserve her right to damages. The woman’s case was due in court in July, and all the claims made were denied. Mediation talks began last week, but the woman died before a resolution could be reached.

News Source : Michael Bolton

