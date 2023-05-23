Woman dies in M40 crash, three arrested for causing death by dangerous driving

Posted on May 23, 2023

After a woman died in a crash on the M40, three people have been arrested. The collision occurred on Monday at around 12:00 BST, between junctions two and three northbound, near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire. The force of Thames Valley Police reported that a blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit were involved, and a woman in her 20s died at the scene. The suspects, a 35-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman, all from Carshalton in south London, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

News Source : BBC News

