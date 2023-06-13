Woman dies in motorcycle crash, husband and son injured, suspect held in custody in Alegria town

Sara Jane Caburnay – victim name : Woman dies in motorcycle accident, husband and son injured; suspect in custody in Alegria town

A woman passed away while her husband and son sustained injuries after a motorcycle accident that involved a multicab in Sitio Tapon, Santa Felomina, Alegria town at 3:35 a.m. on June 13, 2023. The victim was identified as Sara Jane Caburnay, 38, from Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City. Her husband, Jayson Caburnay, 35, and their son Prince Skyler, 5, were also injured in the incident. Edgardo Olivar, brother-in-law of the victim and driver of the multicab, was taken into police custody. The victims and the multicab driver were returning from a fiesta in Samboan town when the crash happened. In other accident news, a 17-year-old girl died in Balamban town after losing control of her motorcycle and crashing into a pole on June 12, while a 68-year-old man died after being hit while crossing the road in San Remigio town on June 13. The victims’ families agreed to amicably settle the case with the driver involved in the San Remigio accident.

News Source : SUNSTAR

Cebu road accidents Fatal road accidents in Cebu Road safety in Cebu Traffic laws in Cebu Road accident prevention in Cebu