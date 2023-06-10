Woman dies in Toombon crash, two passengers survive with minor injuries

Toombon car crash victim : Woman dies in Toombon crash

A fatal car accident occurred on Saturday morning in Toombon, Victoria, when the vehicle the female driver was operating veered off a cliff and into a creek. The passengers, a female teenager and a man in his twenties, both sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver’s identity has not been officially confirmed, and the cause of the accident is unknown. Another accident occurred on Friday night when an 18-year-old drove off a cliff at Mirimbah, near Mount Buller. The driver was rescued from the vehicle and was unharmed. Police have urged drivers to exercise caution over the weekend, as the road toll in Victoria has reached 143, the highest since 2007.

News Source : ABC News

