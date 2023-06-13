Woman dies trying to save teen at California waterfall

Sarah Crocker heroic death : California mother, Sarah Crocker, dies trying to save teen at Three Sisters Falls hike

Last week, tragedy struck as Sarah Crocker, a mother of two from California, lost her life trying to save a teenage girl who slipped and fell during a hike at Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest. Crocker, 48, was with four teenagers when the accident occurred. Despite her heroic efforts, both she and the girl fell and suffered severe injuries. Several witnesses tried to help, but Crocker passed away after landing in the waterfall’s bottom pool area. The teen she was trying to save was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of severe but non-life-threatening neck and back injuries. The US Forest Service describes Three Sisters Falls as a challenging hike with a moderate to strenuous level of difficulty. Crocker, a naturalist at the Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, is survived by her husband and two children. Her friends and colleagues described her as a talented artist and an active member of the community.

News Source : Snejana Farberov

