Woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park

Westfield, Indiana hiker : Hiker from Westfield, Indiana dies while attempting to hike to Colorado River at Grand Canyon

A 36-year-old woman from Westfield, Indiana died while attempting to hike to the Colorado River and back in one day at the Grand Canyon. Emergency responders were alerted about an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse on May 14. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead. Park Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park advise visitors, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. They strongly discourage hiking in the inner canyon between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as most heat-related illnesses occur during this time. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Read Full story : Woman dies during hike near Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail /

News Source : ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix (KNXV)

Grand Canyon hiking accidents Bright Angel Trail fatalities Woman dies on Grand Canyon hike Grand Canyon hiking safety Avoiding hiking accidents in Grand Canyon