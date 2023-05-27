Woman drowns in Sonyal farm; Surekha Pujari identified as victim

Surekha Hanmant Pujari : Jat: Surekha Hanmant Pujari drowns in farm; Incident at Sonyal

A tragic incident occurred in Sonyal (Jat), where a woman lost her life due to drowning in a farm. The victim, identified as Surekha Hanmant Pujari (45, Utgi), was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the prosecutor, the incident is believed to have occurred prior to 11 am. This is a leading news story.

News Source : Patterson

