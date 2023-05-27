Woman facing charges in shooting of male victim in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana

Imani Knox victim name : 20-year-old Imani Knox charged in shooting of 30-year-old male victim in Natchitoches Parish

A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the shooting of a man in early May in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Burl Pickett Road in Campti at around 4:30 p.m. on May 10. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times and was airlifted to a regional trauma center in critical condition. A driver passing by found the man lying on the side of the road and helped him into their car before taking him to the hospital. Deputies identified Imani Knox as a person of interest and later arrested her on May 18 on charges of principal to armed robbery and principal to first-degree murder. Her bond was set at $1.25 million, and officials are still searching for the other suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.

News Source : https://www.ksla.com

