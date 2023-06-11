Woman Fatally Shot, Four Injured in Western Pennsylvania Attack: Brianna Lartz Remembered

Brianna Lartz Obituary

On August 4th, 2021, Brianna Lartz was tragically killed in a shooting in Western Pennsylvania. She was only 29 years old. Four others were wounded in the incident.

Brianna was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her infectious laughter, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. She had a passion for animals and loved spending time with her dog, Bella.

Brianna had a promising career as a nurse and was dedicated to helping others. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues.

The senseless violence that took Brianna’s life is a stark reminder of the need for greater gun control measures in our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.

