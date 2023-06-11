Woman fighting for life after hit-and-run on Glasgow’s Bell Street

woman hit and run Glasgow : Woman fighting for life after Glasgow hit-and-run

A hit-and-run incident on Bell Street in Glasgow has left a woman in a critical condition. Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, which occurred at 11.50pm, and the woman was taken to hospital. Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward. The driver of the red car involved in the incident is being sought. The area was closed off while police conducted a thorough investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

News Source : Paige Beresford

