Woman found dead in car at Virginia hospital parking lot, four charged with concealing body

Brenda Ochoa Guerrero : Woman found dead in car: Three men and a woman charged with concealing Brenda Ochoa Guerrero’s body in Northern Virginia hospital parking lot.

Four individuals, three men and a woman, have been charged with concealing the body of a woman found dead in her car at a Northern Virginia hospital parking lot last month. The victim, Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, was discovered with a gunshot wound in the passenger side of her car on April 13. David Littlefield, Eric Thompson, Eric Rubio, and Yuris Pineda Gallegos have been charged with felony concealment of a dead body. Littlefield and Rubio are being held without bond. The investigation into Ochoa Guerrero’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County police or Crime Solvers.

News Source : Jack Moore

