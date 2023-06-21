Woman found dead in jail cell, Michigan man arrested for shooting her to death today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 20, 2023, CBS News Detroit released a digital brief reporting that a man from Michigan named David Mabry had been found dead in the Berrien County Jail. Mabry, who was 60 years old and from Stevensville, was taken into custody two days prior for murder and weapons charges. He was accused of fatally shooting a 57-year-old woman at her home in Baroda Township on Sunday. The victim was sitting on her backyard patio with her husband when Mabry allegedly stopped by and shot her without any apparent provocation. The woman’s husband disarmed Mabry after a brief struggle, and he fled the scene. According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Mabry was found unresponsive in his cell at around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is pending, and authorities say Mabry had previous medical conditions. CBS News Detroit invited readers to create a free account or log in for more features.

Michigan shooting incident Arrest of Michigan man Woman found dead in jail cell Homicide investigation in Michigan Michigan criminal justice system

News Source : CBSDetroit

Source Link :Michigan man arrested for fatally shooting woman found dead in jail cell/