45-year-old woman : Woman found dead in Peterlee property, not being treated as suspicious

A woman was found dead inside a property on Nesbit Road in Peterlee, after the police were called on Saturday, June 10. Durham Constabulary mentioned that investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious. The police will prepare a file for the coroner, and the authorities have extended their condolences to the deceased’s family. To read more such stories, one can subscribe to the Northern Echo for as little as £1.25 a week.

News Source : Gavin Havery

