woman found dead in Toronto with signs of serious injuries, suspect in custody : Woman found dead in Toronto, man in custody

Woman Found Dead in Downtown Toronto, Suspect in Custody

A woman was discovered dead in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by Toronto police. The police were called to the Palmerston-Little Italy area for reports of unknown trouble and found the woman with severe injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have taken a man into custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The homicide unit has been notified but has not yet taken charge of the case. More information will be provided as the story develops.

News Source : Toronto

