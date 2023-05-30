Woman found dead in Yuma, homicide investigation underway, no suspect information released

Georgina Montoya : Woman found dead in Yuma, Georgina Montoya identified as victim, homicide investigation underway

A woman’s death in Yuma has sparked a homicide investigation. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya from Somerton, was found dead in a rural area near Avenue 1E and County 18th Street. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking into Montoya’s death as a homicide but has not disclosed the cause of death or any suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online through the sheriff’s office website.

