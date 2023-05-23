Woman found dead near BUET, cause of death unknown: police

The incident occurred on Tuesday (May 23) at around 8:30 PM.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Azad Rahman of Chawkbazar police station confirmed the incident.

Although the deceased could not be identified, she is believed to be around 35 years old, according to SI Azad.

Locals claim that she used to beg, and it is suspected that she may have died due to illness.

The cause of death will be established once the autopsy report is available, added SI Azad.

BDST: 2112 HRS, MAY 23, 2023

MSK

