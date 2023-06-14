Woman found dead on NH highway identified as Gina Maiorano, victim of fall from boyfriend’s vehicle.

“Gina Maiorano” – victim name : Woman found dead on NH highway identified as Gina Maiorano, victim of boyfriend’s hit-and-run.

Last week, a 27-year-old woman from Connecticut was discovered deceased on the side of a highway in New Hampshire. The woman, identified as Gina Maiorano from New Haven, had fallen from a vehicle on I-89 on June 5th and was pronounced dead. According to reports, Maiorano had tumbled from a car being driven by her boyfriend, who neglected to stop or report the incident. The police had difficulty identifying Maiorano at first because she had no identification on her when she fell from the vehicle.

Read Full story : Connecticut Woman Killed in New Hampshire /

News Source : The Pulse of NH

Fatal accident in New Hampshire Tragic car crash in Connecticut NH car accident claims life of CT woman Deadly collision on New England roads Connecticut resident dies in New Hampshire car accident