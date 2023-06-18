Woman found dead with severe head trauma in Southfield, Detroit teen finds mom strangled and set on fire, Michigan family doctor arrested for trying to pay 15-year-old for sex, and more: Top stories from FOX 2’s Week in Review.

Mia Kanu, woman found with severe head trauma in Southfield road : Woman found dead with severe head trauma in Southfield, Detroit teen finds mom strangled and set on fire, Michigan doctor arrested for attempting to pay teen for sex: FOX 2’s Week in Review

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found with severe head trauma in the middle of a Southfield road. Surveillance video showed the woman falling or being pushed out of a vehicle onto Providence Drive near Coach Apartments. She was taken to a hospital but died a few days later. In other news, Michigan State Police are seeking the owner of a damaged trailer found on I-75, and a 19-year-old discovered her mother strangled and set on fire in their Detroit home. Other stories include the firing of an Austin teacher over a viral TikTok video, the wedding of Eminem’s daughter, and the arrest of a Michigan doctor for trying to pay a 15-year-old for sex.

News Source : FOX 2 Detroit

