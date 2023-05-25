Woman from Andhra Pradesh arrested in connection with suicide of Surat-based professor

Juhi Sheikh arrested in connection with suicide of Surat-based professor : Woman arrested in connection with suicide of Surat-based professor

A woman from Andhra Pradesh named Juhi Sheikh has been arrested by Surat Police in connection with the suicide of a Surat-based professor. The police revealed that Sheikh was sending money to a person named Zulfiqar in Pakistan. During the investigation and subsequent arrest of three persons in the suicide case, many shocking revelations came out, including the fact that the deceased professor was threatened with making her nude photos viral. The Rander police arrested the three accused from Bihar. The police said that four more accused were declared wanted after the arrest of the three accused, out of which accused Juhi has now been nabbed by the police team.

News Source : ThePrint

