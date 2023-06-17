Woman from Naperville killed in Germany, friend injured after being thrown down ravine near Neuschwanstein Castle

Eva Liu, victim : Woman from Naperville killed in Germany, suspect in custody for murder and assault

According to reports, a woman from Naperville was killed in Germany after a man threw her and her friend down a ravine near Neuschwanstein Castle. The victims, Eva Liu and Kelsey Chang, were approached by a 30-year-old American man who offered to show them a hidden scenic lookout near the Marienbrücke. The man led them to an area where he attacked Liu and threw Chang down a 165-foot ravine when she attempted to stop him. After attempting to sexually assault Liu, he threw her down the same steep slope. Chang was taken to the hospital in serious condition while Liu died the next day. The suspect is in police custody and is being investigated on charges of murder, attempted murder, and sexual assault. Liu and Chang were friends who graduated together from the Illinois Math & Science Academy and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Liu had completed an internship at Microsoft as a software engineering intern and had been working as a teaching assistant for the University of Illinois’ Engineering City Scholars program in Chicago. Both had received degrees in computer science. The university and Math and Science Academy issued statements expressing their condolences. Neuschwanstein Castle is a popular tourist attraction in Germany and is said to have been the inspiration for various castles used in Disney movies and amusement parks.

