Woman from Nathalia identified as victim in car-truck crash on June 2

Woman from Nathalia identified as victim in car-truck crash on June 2

Posted on June 8, 2023

“Nathalia crash victim identified as 59-year-old woman” : 59-year-old Nathalia woman killed in car-truck crash on June 2

A 59-year-old resident of Nathalia has been identified as the woman who lost her life in a collision between a car and a truck that occurred in Nathalia on June 2. An image of the incident scene is provided above.

News Source : Shepparton News

  1. Nathalia fatal crash victim
  2. Nathalia crash victim identification
  3. Fatal car accident in Nathalia
  4. Nathalia road accident victim
  5. Tragic accident in Nathalia
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply