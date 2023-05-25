Woman Hawwa Sinma’s mobile phone snatched in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area

Hawwa Sinma : Woman’s phone snatched by bike-borne men in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate: Police

According to police, two men on a motorcycle allegedly stole a woman’s mobile phone while she was in an auto rickshaw in the Kashmiri Gate area of north Delhi. The incident occurred at around 10:45am on Tuesday when the woman, a Maldivian studying at St Stephen’s College in Delhi, was on her way to the college guest house in Vasant Kunj. The woman, identified as Hawwa Sinma, reported the theft to the police and a case of assault and theft has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

News Source : HT Correspondent

