Diana Corona Mejia : Woman identified as Diana Corona Mejia, 27, from Burlington, Kentucky, dies in Ohio crash

A fatal car accident occurred in Ohio on Monday, resulting in the death of a woman. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 7:46 p.m. reporting a serious crash on Fulton Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a heavily damaged 2015 Audi A3 in a nearby farm field. The driver, identified as Diana Corona Mejia, 27, of Burlington, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with critical injuries and is currently in critical but stable condition. According to a preliminary investigation, the Audi was traveling northwest on Fulton Creek Road when the driver lost control, veered off the left side of the road, collided with a tree, overturned, rolled across the right side of the road, and came to a stop in the farm field. The Union County Sheriff’s Office suspects that excessive speed may have contributed to the crash. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and the incident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the Union County Coroner, and the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team. The Union County Coroner took the driver’s body to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

News Source : WLWT

