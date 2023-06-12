Woman Identified as Gloria Morel Found Deceased in Harlem Trash Compactor, NYPD Reports

Obituary: Gloria Morel

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria Morel, who was tragically found dead in a Harlem trash compactor on Tuesday. She was 35 years old.

Gloria was born and raised in New York City. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College with a degree in journalism and went on to work as a writer and editor for various publications. She was a talented writer who had a passion for storytelling and a gift for bringing characters to life on the page.

Gloria was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She had a kind heart and a generous spirit, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her infectious laughter and warm smile could light up any room.

The New York Police Department has launched an investigation into Gloria’s death. The circumstances surrounding her tragic passing are still unclear. We ask that you keep Gloria and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

