Woman identified as Kamaljit Kaur killed in avalanche during pilgrimage in Uttarakhand: Officials

Kamaljit Kaur – victim name : Woman named Kamaljit Kaur killed in Uttarakhand avalanche incident

A woman lost her life and five others were rescued after an avalanche hit a group of pilgrims in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti on June 5th. The incident occurred when a glacier fragment broke off at Atlakoti on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route on Sunday evening, leaving six pilgrims stranded. The State Disaster Response Fund and Indo Tibetan Border Police launched a joint search and rescue operation, during which Kamaljit Kaur’s body was found. SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra confirmed that the body was handed over to the local police. The Hemkund Sahib yatra was halted for two days in May due to snow lying on the route and an alert of heavy rains. Devotees were allowed to visit the site from May 28th.

Read Full story : Woman dead, 5 rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti /

News Source : ANI News

Uttarakhand avalanche Atlakoti disaster Avalanche rescue operation Woman dead in Uttarakhand Uttarakhand mountain safety