Woman identified as victim in fatal crash in Ector County, Texas

Woman identified as victim in fatal crash in Ector County, Texas

Posted on June 13, 2023

Ashley Lopez, victim of fatal crash in Ector County : Woman identified as victim in fatal crash: Ashley Lopez, 40, killed in collision involving Anthony Garza’s Ford F-250 and Ford Edge on SH 302.

The woman who died in a crash on Monday afternoon in Ector County, Texas has been identified as Ashley Lopez, a 40-year-old resident of Stanton. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crash report, the incident involved two vehicles on State Highway 302 and FM 1936. The driver of a Ford F-250, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Garza of Midland, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a westbound Ford Edge. Lopez, who was a passenger in the Ford F-250, was pronounced dead at the scene while Garza sustained injuries and is now in stable condition. The driver of the Ford Edge was treated and released, and a 16-year-old passenger from Kermit was hospitalized and later released.

News Source : Erica Miller

  1. Ector County crash victims
  2. Fatal car accidents in Stanton
  3. Traffic fatalities in West Texas
  4. Highway safety in Ector County
  5. Road accidents in the Permian Basin
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply