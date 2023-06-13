Woman identified as victim in fatal crash in Ector County, Texas

Ashley Lopez, victim of fatal crash in Ector County : Woman identified as victim in fatal crash: Ashley Lopez, 40, killed in collision involving Anthony Garza’s Ford F-250 and Ford Edge on SH 302.

The woman who died in a crash on Monday afternoon in Ector County, Texas has been identified as Ashley Lopez, a 40-year-old resident of Stanton. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crash report, the incident involved two vehicles on State Highway 302 and FM 1936. The driver of a Ford F-250, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Garza of Midland, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a westbound Ford Edge. Lopez, who was a passenger in the Ford F-250, was pronounced dead at the scene while Garza sustained injuries and is now in stable condition. The driver of the Ford Edge was treated and released, and a 16-year-old passenger from Kermit was hospitalized and later released.

News Source : Erica Miller

