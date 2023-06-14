Woman identified as victim in fatal crash on Route 6 in Erie County

Ryleigh Plank – victim of two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Erie County. : Woman killed in two-vehicle crash identified as Ryleigh Plank in Erie County

A picture of an accident on Route 6 in Erie County shows emergency responders on the scene. State police have identified the victim of the crash as Ryleigh Plank, a 20-year-old from Corry. The accident occurred when Plank’s pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with another truck. The driver of the second truck, a 31-year-old man from Ohio, was unharmed. Police are asking any witnesses to contact the Corry barracks.

Read Full story : 20-year-old victim identified in Route 6 fatal car crash /

News Source : SEAN LAFFERTY

Route 6 car crash victim Fatal car accident victim 20-year-old car crash victim Victim identified in Route 6 crash SEO focused Keywords from 20-year-old victim