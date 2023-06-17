Woman identified as victim in Pine Flat Lake boating accident

Neva Marlene Klomp – victim name : Victim named in Pine Flat Lake boating accident: Neva Marlene Klomp, 67

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a boating accident at Pine Flat Lake on Friday night as Neva Marlene Klomp, 67, of Clovis. The incident occurred when the boat she was in hit a log in the water around 8:15 p.m. Klomp was knocked unconscious, and several people on board were thrown around. Despite the quick response of deputies patrolling the lake and their administration of CPR, she did not survive. The Sheriff’s Office is advising boaters to beware of floating debris in waterways and to have someone act as a lookout for hazards. They also remind boaters to travel at 5 mph or less after sunset.

