Woman identified in deadly crash in Rock Hill involving Jeanette Putteet

The person who was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road on June 15th in Rock Hill, South Carolina has been identified by the York County Coroner as 54-year-old Jeanette Putteet of Indian Land. Putteet was pronounced dead at the scene on Cherry Road and Cel-River Road. According to Rock Hill Police, Putteet was walking on a Cherry Road crosswalk when she was hit by a Ford-150 truck making a right turn from Cel-River Road onto Cherry Road. The driver of the truck has been issued a citation for Disregarding a Traffic Control Device, but the investigation is ongoing. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

