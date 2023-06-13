Woman in critical condition after shooting, Tashina Rippy identified as victim

Tashina Rippy shooting : Woman in critical condition after shooting; victim identified as Tashina Rippy

A shooting in Bowling Green on Tuesday morning has left a woman, Tashina Rippy, in critical condition. The incident took place at the clubhouse of the Sin City Disciples Motorcycles Club on East 16th Avenue, and police were notified of an assault shooting at 12:38 a.m. Rippy was found on the floor with visible wounds on her face and neck, and witnesses reported that an unknown person fired multiple rounds into the building. At least five people were inside the clubhouse at the time. Rippy was transported to Skyline Hospital in Nashville and is still in critical condition as of 9:30 a.m. Police are currently searching for additional witnesses and surveillance video as the investigation continues.

