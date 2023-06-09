Woman Injured in Stabbing at Olive Garden in Winnipeg

Woman Injured in Winnipeg Stabbing at Olive Garden

A woman was injured in a stabbing incident at Olive Garden in Winnipeg. The incident occurred on [insert date] and the woman was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene and is still at large. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.

The Olive Garden restaurant was closed temporarily following the incident but has since reopened. The management expressed their concern for the victim and stated that they are cooperating fully with the police investigation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and security measures in public places. We hope that the perpetrator is brought to justice and the victim recovers quickly from her injuries.

