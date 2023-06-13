Woman killed in domestic violence shooting identified as Heather Lynn Booker Briscoe, husband in custody for second-degree murder

Heather Lynn Booker Briscoe : Woman killed in domestic violence shooting near Corbett identified as Heather Lynn Booker Briscoe, husband charged with murder

Heather Lynn Booker Briscoe, 47, was identified by police as the woman who was killed in a domestic violence shooting near Corbett earlier this month. Her husband, Brandon Lewis Briscoe, 47, is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center on a second-degree murder charge related to the shooting. According to witnesses, five gunshots were heard inside a recreational vehicle at 37000 East Historic Columbia River Highway, and a man was seen walking out of the RV with a handgun, telling someone passing by that he had just shot his wife. The man, identified as Briscoe, then walked away to a nearby fire station and fired another shot. Heather Briscoe was found dead inside the RV, and the medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide. Briscoe will be arraigned on Tuesday.

News Source : Austin De Dios | The Oregonian/OregonLive

Domestic violence Fatal shooting Corbett Victim identification Suspect identification