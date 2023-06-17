Woman killed in Long Beach crash; SUV driver sought

Long Beach crash victim : Driver doing doughnuts kills woman in Long Beach crash, suspect at large

On the evening of June 16, a woman lost her life in a collision involving two vehicles in Long Beach. Police are currently searching for the driver of an SUV who caused the crash by performing doughnuts in an intersection. The incident occurred at Willow Street and Caspian Avenue just before 11 p.m. The driver of a pickup truck traveling westbound on Willow was hit by a light-colored SUV, causing the pickup to lose control and hit a tree in the center median. As a result, a woman in the front passenger seat was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the SUV fled the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck remained and cooperated with the investigation. The woman’s identity has not been disclosed pending notification of her next of kin. Police believe that speed and distracted driving may have contributed to the collision, but it is unclear whether these factors were attributable to the driver of the pickup truck.

News Source : Nathaniel Percy

