Jemyliana Vargas : Woman Killed in Longmeadow Wreck: Jemyliana Vargas was Thrown from Car, Hit Multiple Times: Police

Jemyliana Vargas, aged 21, was a passenger in a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit that collided with a 2019 Dodge Ram truck just before 3 a.m. on May 7 in Longmeadow, just past the Enfield, Connecticut, border, according to Massachusetts State Police. The impact ejected Vargas onto the northbound lane, where she was subsequently hit by at least one oncoming vehicle. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Springfield man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baystate Medical Center. The four individuals inside the truck were also taken to the hospital for observation. The identity of the driver was not released, and authorities have not disclosed whether any charges have been filed. Vargas, a mother of three young children, was remembered by her loved ones as an incredible woman who brought joy to everyone she encountered. Her family held a funeral for her on May 16, during which attendees were asked to wear yellow, which was Vargas’ favorite color. Social media memorials described Vargas as a caring friend who always put her family and friends first.

News Source : Josh Lanier

