Woman killed in Pennsylvania after car hit by debris on I-95, victim identified as Cara Panichelli

A woman was killed in Pennsylvania after her car was struck by a large piece of metal debris on I-95. The incident occurred early Monday morning in Philadelphia and is currently being investigated by the State Police. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Cara Panichelli from Philadelphia. She was driving a 2014 Subaru Impreza when the object hit her car near the Columbus Boulevard exit, piercing the driver’s side windshield and fatally injuring her. Witnesses are being asked to come forward with any information regarding the incident. This tragedy follows a weekend incident where a tanker hauling gasoline flipped on an I-95 off-ramp, causing a portion of the interstate to collapse. Contributing to this report is Grace Hauck, while Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA Today.

