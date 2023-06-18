Woman killed in shooting at Penn Hills today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A female was fatally shot in the head in Penn Hills on Saturday evening. The incident occurred on Saylang Drive at approximately 6:30 PM. It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Keep updated on KDKA.com.

News Source : Patrick Damp

Source Link :Shooting in Penn Hills leaves one woman dead/