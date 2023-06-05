Woman killed in Sikh pilgrim avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti

“Sikh pilgrims avalanche victim” : Sikh pilgrims hit by avalanche in Uttarakhand, woman killed
An avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti on Sunday resulted in the death of a woman and the rescue of five others from a group of Sikh pilgrims.
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
News Source : The Tribune India
