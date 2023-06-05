Woman killed in Sikh pilgrim avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti

Woman killed in Sikh pilgrim avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti

Posted on June 5, 2023

“Sikh pilgrims avalanche victim” : Sikh pilgrims hit by avalanche in Uttarakhand, woman killed

An avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti on Sunday resulted in the death of a woman and the rescue of five others from a group of Sikh pilgrims.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Uttarakhand Avalanche Rescue
  2. Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage
  3. Atlakoti Avalanche Incident
  4. Woman Dead in Uttarakhand Avalanche
  5. Uttarakhand Natural Disaster Relief Efforts
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply