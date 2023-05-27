Ki Ki car crash victim : Woman killed in South Australia crash, police seek dash cam footage of suspect vehicle

Two vehicles and a truck collided in South Australia, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old woman and serious injury to an 18-year-old man. The crash occurred near Ki Ki, and the police are urging anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward. The collision involved a blue 2002 Holden ute with personalised SA number plates, which was travelling in a westerly direction and had overtaken heavy vehicles prior to the accident. The 35-year-old male truck driver was not injured. The incident is being investigated by major crash units. Police are also seeking witnesses to the ute’s manner of driving before the crash. In a separate incident on the same day, a woman and man in their 60s died when the ute they were driving rolled in the north of the state. So far, 57 people have died on South Australian roads this year, compared to 33 at the same time last year.

News Source : AAP

