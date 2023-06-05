Woman killed in Uttarakhand avalanche, Kamaljit Kaur identified as victim

Kamaljit Kaur – victim name : Woman named Kamaljit Kaur killed in avalanche on Hemkund Sahib Yatra route in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti, five others rescued

An avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti on Sunday resulted in the death of a woman, while five other pilgrims were rescued. The incident occurred when a group of six pilgrims were stuck after a glacier fragment broke off on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route. A joint search and rescue operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Fund and Indo Tibetan Border Police, and the woman’s body was later recovered. The deceased has been identified as Kamaljit Kaur. The yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib was halted for two days due to snow on the route and heavy rain alert. The portal opened for devotees on May 20.

News Source : ANI

