A 70-year-old woman named Chris Kenney O’Rourke, who had been volunteering at Untermyer Gardens for years, was hit and killed by a car while walking home on North Broadway in Yonkers on Sunday night. Her colleagues at the gardens were devastated by the loss of such a kind and dedicated person. The gardens, which were established by Samuel Untermyer in 1917 and are now maintained by a public-private partnership, are a top tourist attraction in Westchester County. O’Rourke was known for her work greeting visitors, leading tours, and running classes for children. She always walked home from the gardens and was hit by a vehicle that jumped a retaining wall and hit an occupied home, causing minor injuries to several people inside. The driver, a 54-year-old White Plains man, has not been charged yet, and the police have begun a criminal investigation into the crash. O’Rourke’s colleagues remember her as a curious and perceptive person who lived life to the fullest.

