Woman killed, two men injured in early-morning crash on SR-92 involving suspect in racing incident

California Highway Patrol crash involving Dodge Durango and Toyota victim : “1 dead, 2 injured in SR-92 crash involving woman victim and male suspects”

One woman died and two men were hospitalized with “major” injuries in an early-morning crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident involved a 2019 Lincoln MKC and a 2012 Toyota with a male driver and female passenger parked in the northbound lanes of SR-92, and a solo male driver in the Lincoln. The occupants had exited the vehicles to exchange information when a 2022 Dodge Durango crashed into all three pedestrians and both vehicles. The woman from the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Dodge flipped onto the right shoulder, and law enforcement suspects racing may have been a factor in the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP.

News Source : Tori Gaines

