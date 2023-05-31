Woman killed while removing tree from road in Ripley County, Indiana (victim: Ann Black)

Ann Black – victim name : Woman killed while removing tree from road in Ripley County, Indiana: Ann Black identified as victim

According to the Indiana State Police, a woman named Ann Black, aged 53 and from Brookville, Indiana, died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to remove a tree from St. Mary’s Road in Ripley County. The incident occurred around 10 p.m on Tuesday, and two vehicles had come across the tree blocking the road. Those in the vehicles attempted to remove the tree when a third vehicle hit it, also hitting two of the people trying to remove it. While Ann Black died at the scene, the other person hit sustained minor injuries. Toxicology tests are pending, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the ISP.

News Source : WLWT

