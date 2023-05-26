Woman Left Paralysed after Being Shoved into Moving Train in New York City: Kamal Semrade Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault

Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy, victim of subway attack : Woman Left Paralysed After Being Shoved Into Moving Train by Kamal Semrade: All You Need to Know

A man pushed Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy, a 35-year-old artist and barista, into a moving train in a random and unprovoked attack at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station in New York City on May 21. The impact left her instantly paralyzed, with a cervical spine fracture, broken fingers, and damage to four blood vessels. The accused, Kamal Semrade, 39, has been charged with attempted murder and assault. Ozsoy’s husband, Ferdi Ozsoy, set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills, and she has undergone two surgeries but remains partially paralyzed. Sadly, this attack is not the first of its kind, as Michelle Alyssa Go was killed in a similar manner last year.

Read Full story : Woman Shoved Into Moving Train Left Paralysed: 10 Things To Know /

News Source : Ritika Joshi

Train accident paralysis Woman pushed onto train tracks Train injury compensation Public transport safety measures Legal implications of train accidents