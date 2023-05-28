Woman Maoist Fagni Podiyami injured in encounter with security forces in Kanker district

Fagni Podiyami (victim) : Maoist woman Fagni Podiyami injured in gun battle with security personnel in Kanker district

According to police, a gunfight between security personnel and Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker district resulted in a woman Maoist being seriously injured, while two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were also injured. The encounter occurred on Friday night in the forests of Urpanjhur village when joint teams of BSF and local police were on a search operation. The BSF personnel, along with the local police, launched the search operation following inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Pakhanjore, Chhotebethiya, Bande, Badgaon, and Partapur police station areas. When the team was crossing Urpanjure Patelpara village, Maoists fired on them, and the BSF personnel immediately retaliated, according to Alok Kumar Singh, DIG of BSF. Despite being in a tactically disadvantageous position in an open space, the BSF party carried out target-oriented firing using night vision equipment while keeping the safety of villagers in mind. After the gunfight, the security personnel discovered a woman Naxalite with bullet injuries on her legs at the spot. The injured Maoist has been identified as Fagni Podiyami, a Local Organisation Squad (LOS) member active under RKB (Rajnandgaon Kanker Border) division of Maoists, and she has been admitted to Kanker district hospital. Constables Vikas Singh and Manlik Ram, belonging to the BSF’s 178th battalion, sustained minor injuries, and their condition is said to be out of danger. One single-shot rifle, a cache of live cartridges of different guns, six pressure cooker improvised explosive device (IED), one solar plate, three bundles of electric wire, batteries, Maoist uniforms, bags, pamphlets, medicines, and other materials were recovered from the spot. Vinod Gavde, Madanwada Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander of Maoists, is Fagni Podiyami’s husband, and she was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on her head, according to Singh.

News Source : HT Correspondent

