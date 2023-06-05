Woman Mono Rani allegedly hangs herself in Ambala Cantonment

Mono Rani suicide case : Woman allegedly ends life in Ambala Cantonment, suspect unknown

A 25-year-old woman named Mono Rani allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. She had been living in a rented house with her husband for a few years. The reason for her extreme step is currently under investigation. The body has been taken into custody and kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. Mono hanged herself using a piece of cloth and a noose in the ceiling fan at around 9 pm on Sunday. Her sister discovered her body and informed the family and the police. The family members are being questioned. Mono’s husband works at a sports goods shop in Ambala, and her parents live in Uttar Pradesh.

News Source : PTI

